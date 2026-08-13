KHANEWAL: A newlywed woman was allegedly killed by her father and brothers in the name of ‘honour’ in Khanewal, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting police.

The incident was reported in Chak No. 170/10-R, Khanewal district, where the victim, Iqra, had married a man of her choice three days before her death.

Police alleged that Iqra’s father, Falak Sher, brought her back from her in-laws’ home on the pretext that her wedding departure ceremony would be held from her parents’ house. He allegedly took her home and, along with two of her brothers and another son, strangled her with a noose.

Police arrested Falak Sher following the incident.

Read more: Honor Killing: Man shoots wife in the head, alleging of extra marital affiar

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s husband against her father and three brothers, police said.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Earlier, a man shot his wife in the head, alleging that she had an extra-marital affair.

According to details, the heart-wrenching incident took place near the Garden Headquarters area of Karachi. The man surrendered in the nearby Police station with the weapon after the cold-blooded murder.

According to the police the man killed her wife by shooting two bullets in her head with his father’s licenced pistol.

The murdered woman Bushra was a resident of Manghopir and married the man name Tariq four years ago.