Bride refuses to marry after uncle injured in celebratory fire by groom’s guests    

A bride cancelled her wedding hours before it was to be solemnized after her uncle was allegedly hurt in a celebratory fire by the groom’s guests.

The incident occurred in the Meerut area of India’s Uttar Pradesh state, where 22-year-old Iram cancelled the wedding with Shahzad after her uncle was allegedly injured in celebratory firing by the groom’s guests.

“How can I marry him? If his family is behaving this way in front of my whole family, how will they behave when I will be alone with them at their place?” Iram was quoted as saying by local media outlets.

Soon after the girl announced her decision, her family members broke the groom’s car, thrashed his relatives, and held them hostage for some time.

The bride’s uncle has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Read More: BRIDE CALLS OFF WEDDING AFTER SHE SEES GROOM CHEWING ‘GUTKA’

The police have filed an FIR against the groom, Shahzad, his brother Pappu and Sanu under section 307 (attempt to murder) besides investigating the video footage of the ceremony to identify those who opened the fire.

“If the bullet was fired from a licensed weapon, a report of the cancellation of the arms license will be sent,” a cop investigating the incident added.