Bride reaches in-laws’ house in helicopter after winning village head polls

BAREILLY: A bride has celebrated her wedding event in a unique style as she arrived at her in-law house on a helicopter after being elected as a village head in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

Sunita Verma, who got married to Omendra Singh in a court in December last year, used a helicopter to reach in-laws house last Saturday after winning the elections for the post of the village head.

According to Indian media reports, the bride is the daughter of BJP’s city vice president of Badaun Vedram Lodhi who had contested the polls for village head from in-laws’ village Alampur Kot in Aonla town of Bareilly district.

While quoting a villager, the local media said that Sunita Verma had gotten married to Omendra Sindh in a court last year for becoming a voter of the village before filing her nomination papers.

After getting victorious in the village polls, the couple tied the knot as per Hindu rituals again last Saturday. The villagers claimed that the election campaign was run by Verma’s husband on her behalf.

The reports said that the bride’s father-in-law Shripal Lodhi is a former blockhead and the mother-in-law was also elected the village head twice.