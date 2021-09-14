Bride asks groom to bring water, runs away with cash, jewellery

A bride robbed her husband while going to in-laws in India’s Uttar Pradesh state after she asked him to bring her some water.

According to Indian media reports, the groom, named Raju, got his marriage fixed through a mediator and the latter had mentioned a condition that made the groom’s family pay INR80,000 to the bride.

Raju’s family agreed to the stipulation and gave the money along with jewellery, gifts and clothes.

The marriage took place in a temple and the newly-married arrived at a bus station to leave for home.

After reaching the bus station, she asked her husband to fetch her a glass of water as she was thirsty. After he returned, the bride was nowhere to be seen nor was the money, gifts and clothes which were given to her.

A complaint was later filed by her husband.

Earlier, a groom was taken to hospital reeling from shock after his own bride robbed him of his valuables eight days after their marriage in the Lodhran district of Punjab.

Habib Rehan, a resident of the Dera Janda area of the city, befriended a woman, named Naheed Akhtar on the mobile phone. She proposed marriage to him, which he accepted and the two ended up tying the knot.

After eight days of their marriage, she disappeared, depriving him of his cash and valuables, including jewellery.

At least 12 cases involving the woman marrying men and then looting were reported, according to the police.

Such incidents remind us of the Indian film Dolly ki Doli. The story was about a woman who used to get married to rich men before conning them

Released in 2015, the cast included Sonam Kapoor along with Pulkit Samrat, Rajkummar Rao, Archana Puran Singh, Saif Ali Khan and others.