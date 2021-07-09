Indian bride wears jewellery made with pani-puris at wedding

A video of an Indian bride has gone viral showing her wearing a crown made with pani-puris to express her undying love for the dish.

In the Instagram clip, the family members of the bride named Akshaya who is getting married to a man named Abhishek, can be seen putting the crown made of pani-puris on her head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEARLS Beauty Lounge & Academy (@arthibalajimakeoverstyles)

The pani-puri is not the only accessory that was showcased here. She even put a pile of papad on her head as well. After some seconds, they are all broken on the top of her head.