‘Bridgerton’ author offers insight into casting decisions for later seasons

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn has addressed ongoing speculation surrounding the future of several actors on the hit Netflix series.

In a conversation with Us Weekly, published on February 7, the 56-year-old American author clarified that many creative decisions about future seasons remain uncertain.

“I don’t necessarily know how they’re gonna spin it or write it or what they’re going to keep and change,” Quinn said.

She added that future seasons are likely to centre on Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd), though the order of their storylines has yet to be confirmed.

In Quinn’s novel To Sir Phillip, With Love, Eloise falls in love with Phillip, portrayed by Chris Fulton, who appeared in seasons one and two.

“I love her story. He’s got two kids who she has got to wrangle, which is awesome. The fact that Eloise is going to have an instant family is awesome,” the writer noted. “His twins are pretty ruthless to her, so I hope they keep stuff like that in.”

When asked whether Fulton would reprise his role or be recast, Quinn admitted she does not know what the show will ultimately decide.

While there has been speculation about Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) and Gregory (Will Tilston) being recast, the storyteller believes the actors will be the right age when their stories are filmed.

“It’s funny because they were, like, 12 and 13 when they started. If you asked me that back then, I’d be like, ‘I don’t know,’” she shared. “But when I saw them again at the premiere, they were both drinking wine.”

“They’re both 18 now, and Will was there with his girlfriend,” Quinn continued. “It takes a few years to film, so by the time we get to Hyacinth and Gregory, the actors are going to be well into their 20s.”

Bridgerton season four, part one, is currently streaming on Netflix, with part two set to drop on February 26, 2026.