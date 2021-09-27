‘Bridgerton’ drops dramatic first teaser for upcoming season 2

Fans of the Ton, gather round for the second season of Netflix’s mega-hit show Bridgerton that is all set to be as dramatic as ever!

Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of the Shondaland production on Saturday, Sept. 25 at its TUDUM event, and much to Bridgerton fans’ delight, the teaser set a fittingly dramatic tone for the Regency-era drama!

While the first season focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page), the second season is set to follow the thrilling love story of Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

In the teaser video, Anthony Bridgerton gets roasted by Kate Sharma, a character essayed by actress Simone Ashley, after she overhears his inane requirements for a wife.

“You take issue with my requirements?” Anthony is seen asking Kate, to which she fittingly replies, “I take issue with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock.”

The character of Kate Sharma seems to have instantly clicked with the show’s fans, thanks to her scathing disapproval of Anthony’s archaic views. At one point she tells him: “Your character is as deficient as your horsemanship.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

The breakout show, which holds the distinction of being Netflix’s ‘biggest show’ after it was watched in 82 million households upon its Dec release, has been renewed through season 4 even as the cast is still busy shooting for the show’s second season. read more

The Regency-era show that catapulted season 1 stars Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor to stardom, who will take a backseat in season 2. In fact, Page will not be a part of the show at all while Dynevor will reprise her role as Daphne but as a supporting character.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn novels that follow the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate their life in Regency-era London.