'Bridgerton' family grows as Colin and Penelope welcome first child

The Bridgerton family has officially grown, with author Julia Quinn and series creator Shonda Rhimes revealing a surprise baby announcement.

In a playful Instagram post written in the voice of Lady Whistledown, the show confirmed that Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (played by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan) have welcomed their first child.

“Dearest Gentle Reader, It would seem with each passing season, the Bridgerton family only continues to grow,” the letter began.

It continued, “Since last season, Mr. Colin Bridgerton and Mrs. Penelope Bridgerton (née Featherington) have welcomed their first child. A beautiful, joyous little boy, and heir to the Featherington title.”

“Do join me in celebrating the arrival of Lord Elliot Featherington. This author eagerly awaits you making his acquaintance. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown,” the fictional gossip columnist added.

The post was also accompanied by a sweet snap featuring the 38-year-old Irish actress and a adorable baby boy laughing smiling brightly as she held him in her arms for the camera.

The announcement comes as anticipation builds for season four of the Netflix hit, which will shift focus to Benedict Bridgerton and his romance with Sophie Baek.

Played by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, the pair’s love story will unfold after they meet at a masquerade ball and draws inspiration from the classic Cinderella fairy tale.