Bridgerton fans react to Season 5 Francesca announcement

Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 5 disappointed fans as the expected story will centre on Francesca rather than Eloise.

The recent release of Bridgerton Season 5 offered audiences a glimpse into the upcoming storyline as the production began. The clip teased a developing romance involving Francesca and her companion, Michaela, following the death of her husband, John Stirling.

Accompanying the video, the platform shared a caption that read, “Do not fret, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again… Bridgerton Season 5 is now in production,” signalling a shift towards Francesca’s narrative arc.

The preview quickly gained attention online, prompting a wave of mixed reactions from viewers. While some welcomed the evolving chemistry between Francesca and Michaela and expressed enthusiasm for the storyline, others voiced frustration over the apparent absence of Eloise as the central focus.

Several fans took to social media to highlight their expectations for the upcoming season. One user commented, “I was so sure it would be Eloise this season”. Another wrote, “I wanted a new season for Eloise,” while a third added, “Not looking forward to that season. Eloise would definitely be better.”

Some viewers also suggested that Eloise’s storyline could still feature as a secondary plot. One comment read, “I’m hoping Eloise does some letter writing as a side plot,” while another noted, “could be more excited for Eloise and Theo back in appearance rather than this one.”

The reaction reflects growing anticipation around Eloise’s character arc, with many fans hoping her story will take centre stage in a future season.