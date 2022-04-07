Bridgerton: Netizens shower praise on Kate Sharma character

Netizens are heaping praise on the Netflix show Bridgerton’s character Kate Sharma and took to social media platforms to laud her.

The character, played by Hollywood actor Simone Ashley has received rave reviews from critics and fans for being a whip-smart and headstrong young woman. Being the wife of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, her aim is to secure a love match for her younger sister, Edwina.

Here’s what netizens had to say about Kate Sharma.

Some of u have never experienced feeling undesirable by society’s standards & having a man fight his feeling for u. Some of u have never experienced NOT being chosen and having to be ok with it

Kate Sharma deserves all the love #BridgertonNetflix #Kanthony pic.twitter.com/BMdn2rtsuR — Jess🦇 (@batbaddie) April 4, 2022

Ok but can we talk about Simone Ashley’s EMOTIONAL RANGE as Kate Sharma? This was her first time as leading lady and she CRUSHED it 👸🏾 Just BEAUTIFUL I’m unwell 😭😭😭 She better get an Emmy#Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/KBTjiPNISX — Andi 🐝🌷 Kanthy-pants own me 🐝💜 (@kathonysbee) March 29, 2022

I feel for Kate Sharma the way my mum felt for princess Diana pic.twitter.com/G7FXPkEUMk — Raeesah ❀ DONATE IN PINNED 🌙 (@lacrimosababy) April 3, 2022

anthony bridgerton feeling joy at seeing kate sharma happy, even if he’s just experienced the heartbreak of being rejected by the woman he loves pic.twitter.com/OJrGC3y82n — is that a promise (@kathanisharma) March 30, 2022

This is how a lead should be not like a certain balloon we will have to tolerate in the next season #KATESHARMA pic.twitter.com/qyEGilaXi5 — d•stormborn (@Katenerys_swift) April 7, 2022

But m more impressed with Kate sharma. Wow what a strong character and personality.. The way she over powered anthony and his thought process. Caring sister and daughter. Clear & strong headed. The way she held her own 👏 #KateSharma #bridgertonS2 pic.twitter.com/6NbDGDScqU — Misty (@imyselfaurmein) March 29, 2022

Just a shout out for the three Indian characters NAILING the accent on #bridgertonS2 #KateSharma #edwinasharma — Krystia Basil (@BasilKrystia) March 31, 2022

Could so relate to #KateSharma with the representation & some of her character’s shades. 1 of my fav char in #Bridgerton — Rissh7🌻 (@Rissh77) March 26, 2022

The plot of the second season of Bridgerton, the live-action adaptation of the second novel in author Julia Quinn’s best-selling series The Viscount Who Loved Me, started streaming on Netflix from March 25.

Netflix, which claims Bridgerton to be the most popular English-language series to date, is created by Chris Van Dusen and made from Shondaland. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are the project’s executive producers.

