#Bridgerton: Netizens shower praise on Kate Sharma character

Netizens are heaping praise on the Netflix show Bridgerton’s character Kate Sharma and took to social media platforms to laud her.

The character, played by Hollywood actor Simone Ashley has received rave reviews from critics and fans for being a whip-smart and headstrong young woman. Being the wife of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, her aim is to secure a love match for her younger sister, Edwina.

Here’s what netizens had to say about Kate Sharma.

The plot of the second season of Bridgerton, the live-action adaptation of the second novel in author Julia Quinn’s best-selling series The Viscount Who Loved Me, started streaming on Netflix from March 25.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)


Netflix, which claims Bridgerton to be the most popular English-language series to date, is created by Chris Van Dusen and made from Shondaland. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are the project’s executive producers.

