'Bridgerton' renown Simone Ashley ventures into music with her debut EP 'Songs I Wrote in New York'

Simone Ashley, the talented actress known for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, is making waves with her music debut.

Her EP, “Songs I Wrote in New York,” is finally here, and it’s a soulful blend of pop, R&B, and soul.

The EP features six tracks, including the lead single “Free,” which Ashley describes as “the feeling of hope and freedom when something new floats into your life”.

With collaborators like Fraser T Smith, Diane Warren, and Amy Wadge, Ashley’s music is a reflection of her experiences in New York, from the bright lights to the emotional ups and downs.

Simone Ashley’s debut EP “Songs I Wrote in New York” is a reflection of her experiences in the city, drawing inspiration from her summer working on The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The EP showcases her soulful blend of pop, R&B, and soul, with collaborations from notable artists like Fraser T Smith, Diane Warren, and Amy Wadge.

Ashley, who’s classically trained, isn’t new to music – she’s previously collaborated with Zayn Malik on “See Me” for the 10 Lives soundtrack. This EP marks her return to music, a passion she reconnected with while navigating the ups and downs of her acting career.

Ashley isn’t new to music; she’s classically trained and has previously collaborated with Zayn Malik on “See Me” for the 10 Lives soundtrack. With “Songs I Wrote in New York,” she’s reconnecting with her early passion for music.