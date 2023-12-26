Penelope-Colin romance to Anthony-Kate married life and a new cast member: ‘Bridgerton’ S3 first look teases new developments

From the budding romance of Penelope and Colin to the first glimpse at Anthony and Kate’s married life, and a new cast replacement, Netflix teased quite a lot about season 3 of ‘Bridgerton’ in the newly-released photos.

OTT platform Netflix unveiled fresh images of the hotly-anticipated third season of the hit romance series by Shondaland ‘Bridgerton’ on Christmas, teasing viewers of the unexpected developments and plot twists.

The five-picture gallery captioned with, “If these portraits are any indicator, the upcoming season is certainly sure to be overflowing with intrigue and scandal,” also gives a glimpse of the new cast member Hannah Dodd, who is set to replace Ruby Stokes, as Francesca Bridgerton.

The sneak peeks ensure that viewers will get to enjoy a lot of the newest couple Penelope Featherington [Nicola Coughlan] and Colin Bridgerton [Luke Newton], aka ‘Polin’ in the new season, in addition to fan favourites Anthony Bridgerton [Jonathan Bailey] and Kate Sharma [Simone Ashley], who looked as much-in-love as in previous season.

Pertinent to note here that the streaming giant Netflix announced the release dates of the two-part release of ‘Bridgerton Season 3‘ earlier this month. The first four episodes will premiere on May 16 next year, while the remaining quartet will be available to stream from June 13 onwards.

The events in the first and second seasons were live adaptations of Julia Quinn’s first two ‘Bridgerton‘ books and things are expected to become interesting in the upcoming season, based on the fourth book.

