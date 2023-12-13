Netflix shares major update about ‘Bridgerton Season 3’

OTT platform Netflix will release the third season of its hit web show ‘Bridgerton’ in two parts.

Netflix has announced the two-part release of ‘Bridgerton Season 3‘. The first four episodes will stream from May 16, 2024. The remaining quartet will be available to watch from June 13th, 2024.

BRIDGERTON season 3 will release in two parts according to a newly updated Twitter header on the official Bridgerton account! Part 1: May 16th, 2024

It is pertinent to mention that the events in the first and second seasons were live adaptations of Jia Quinn’s first two ‘Bridgerton‘ books. The third season will be based on the events in the fourth book.

The fans will witness the complicated love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) in the third season.

Penelope Featherington becomes heartbroken after hearing her love interest Colin Bridgerton say that he is not willing to marry her.

She starts giving him “the cold shoulder” and it disheartens him.

To set things right, Colin Bridgerton offers Penelope Featherington to mentor her “in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, he must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Things are expected to become interesting in ‘Bridgerton Season 3‘ as the female protagonist will tap into her new independence.

