Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 trailer shows Benedict and Sophie’s fate

The official trailer for Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 has been released by Netflix, providing a closer look at the heart-wrenching resolution of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s romance.

The eagerly awaited second half of the season will debut on February 26, continuing the fairy-tale-inspired plot that has enthralled viewers worldwide.

Following the events of Part 1, the new trailer follows Benedict’s fascination with an enigmatic “Lady in Silver” whom he met at a masquerade ball. Benedict remains oblivious to the fact that the woman is actually Sophie—a resolute maid working under Lady Araminta Gun’s supervision—and finds that reality is increasingly challenging his romantic illusions. As his feelings deepen, the narrative examines themes of identity, class disparities, and the rigid social expectations of the Ton.

The stakes are higher for both characters as the threat of Sophie’s secret being revealed puts her in danger. The trailer suggests their relationship must face a pivotal question: can love truly transcend strict social norms?

Beyond Benedict’s arc, Season 4 continues to follow the evolving Bridgerton family dynamics. Colin and Penelope navigate their marriage following the public revelation of Penelope’s identity as Lady Whistledown, while Francesca and John Stirling adjust to married life.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, the eight episodes of this Shondaland-produced drama are divided into two parts. Jess Brownell serves as showrunner, with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen as executive producers.

When Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 premieres on Netflix later this month, it is expected to deliver a dramatic conclusion defined by romance, scandal, and high-society intrigue.