Bridgerton Season 4 to make world premiere in 2026

The Emmy Award-winning series Bridgerton, with upcoming season 4, has finally received the launch dates on Netflix.

Similar to its previous version, the forthcoming series is divided into two parts: Part 1 is likely to release on January 29, 2026, whereas Part 2 is to premiere after a month’s hiatus on February 26, 2026.

Season four will follow the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings, Benedict Bridgerton, as he takes on a romantic journey with Sophie, an appealing woman whom he meets at Violet’s masquerade party.

The story has been characterised as a Cinderella-inspired tale laced with the lavishness, attire, and charm of Regency times.

Luke Thompson plays a significant role as Benedict, and Yerin Ha as Sophie, accompanying a returning ensemble cast that comprises Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Julie Andrews, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmel, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, and Hugh Sachs.

The fourth season of Bridgerton begins according to the creative guidance of Shonda Rhimes via Shondaland, with executive producers Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen. Jess Brownell reappears as producer.

However, the season is based on the best-selling novel An Offer from a Gentleman by Julia Quinn, which first came out in 2001.

Earlier this year, Bridgerton’ fans got a first glimpse of the hit Netflix show’s season four on Friday, which will see a romance blossom between the noble family’s second son Benedict and a servant.

At an event in London, showrunner Jess Brownell joined actors Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha to tease photos and a sneak peek video of their characters Benedict Bridgerton and maid Sophie Baek’s upcoming relationship.

“I feel like we spent the first three seasons really digging into the upstairs world and getting to know the rules of the ton,” Brownell said. “So it felt right that after three seasons of doing that, we could expand the world out and go downstairs.”