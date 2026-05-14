Bridgerton Season 5 Awaits with Passion and Promise

The wait is almost over! Bridgerton Season 5 is just around the corner, and we’ve got the scoop on what’s in store.

The show’s production began in March 2026 in the UK, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

The Love Story Unfolds

This season, the spotlight shines on Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd), who’s re-entering the marriage mart two years after losing her husband, John.

But when John’s cousin, Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), returns to London, Francesca’s practical intentions are put to the test.

New Faces and Familiar Ones

The cast is expanding with new additions, including:

Tega Alexander as Christopher Anderson, a charming Regency-era Casanova.

Jacqueline Boatswain as Helen Stirling, Michaela’s mother.

Gemma Knight Jones as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, an old friend and confidante of Michaela.

Familiar faces will also return, including Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Release Date and What’s Next

While there’s no official release date, showrunner Jess Brownell hints at a quicker turnaround, potentially launching in late 2027 or early 2028.