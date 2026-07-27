Bridgerton Season 5 cast shake-up: Who’s returning, who’s leaving, and new cast members

Production for Bridgerton Season 5 is officially underway in London, and the hit Netflix Regency drama is preparing for major roster changes.

With Season 5 centering on Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) following the tragic passing of John Stirling, the series is welcoming fresh high-society faces while confirming key cast departures and reduced roles for returning favorites.

The Big Departures: Who Is Leaving Bridgerton?

Victor Alli (John Stirling): Following John Stirling’s death in Season 4, Victor Alli will not return for Season 5. His departure marks the most significant confirmed exit as Francesca’s storyline shifts toward her grief and emerging romantic connection with John’s cousin, Michaela.

Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton): Fans hoping for a return from the original Season 1 lead will have to wait longer. Dynevor confirmed she has not been invited back for Season 5, though she remains open to returning to the franchise in future seasons.

Reduced Roles & Returning Fan Favorites

Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton): Coughlan confirmed she will reprise her role as Penelope, though her screen time will be significantly reduced compared to previous chapters due to scheduling.

Core Bridgerton Family: Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) are all set to return.

Lead Couples: Season 4 leads Luke Thompson (Benedict) and Yerin Ha (Sophie) are expected to return alongside Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), Simone Ashley (Kate), and Luke Newton (Colin).

New Faces Joining the “Ton” for Season 5

To expand the world around Francesca and Michaela, Netflix has added three new recurring actors to the ensemble:

Tega Alexander (The Sandman) as Christopher Anderson: The son of Lord Anderson, described as a charming Regency-era Casanova with underlying vulnerabilities that threaten to disrupt Mayfair society.

Jacqueline Boatswain (Carnival Row) as Helen Stirling: Michaela’s mother, a spirited and traditional matriarch who guides her daughter through high-society expectations.

Gemma Knight Jones (MobLand) as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth: A pragmatic, perceptive noblewoman who acts as Michaela’s confidante and guide to London’s unspoken rules.