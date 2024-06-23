Simone Ashley defends ‘Bridgerton’ co-star Nicola Coughlan against body-shamers

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ family surely knows how to stand up for each other, just like actor Simone Ashley did for co-star Nicola Coughlan, against body-shaming trolls.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
British actor Simone Ashley, 29, aka Kate Sharma of the Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’ didn’t shy away from defending her friend and co-star, Nicola Coughlan, 37, when trolls attacked her with body-shaming criticism.
Coughlan, who essayed the main character of Penelope Featherington in the recently released season 3 of the series, was targeted by keyboard warriors earlier this month, who claimed that her waist was ‘photoshopped’ to look narrow in the Regency-era series.
Speaking about the same, the ‘Derry Girls’ actor earlier said, “I saw some trolls. They were like, ‘They photoshopped your waist,’ and I was like, ‘No, they did not’.”
View this post on Instagram
She explained, “I think if you wear corsetry for long enough, your body really molds to it. Sometimes they come in for a fitting for a fashion designer and they put a corset on me and I’m like, ‘Oh, you can go tight,’ and they go, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘My body now will go, ‘Whew’.”
Now, her co-star Ashley has addressed the matter and said during the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, “The haters are going to hate, and I think we can all relate to that, but I really don’t think that she’s allowing that to bother her.”
“She has a strong and fruitful career and entire life ahead of her. And I really believe in her, as the world does as well,” she further said of Coughlan. “I think Nicola is just absolutely flying. She is a gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman, seeing her do this press tour and spread so much joy and inspiration to everyone — especially women — all over the world.”
Both parts of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 are now streaming on Netflix.
‘Bridgerton’ showrunner teases ‘juicy’ season 4