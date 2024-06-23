Simone Ashley defends ‘Bridgerton’ co-star Nicola Coughlan against body-shamers

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ family surely knows how to stand up for each other, just like actor Simone Ashley did for co-star Nicola Coughlan, against body-shaming trolls.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

British actor Simone Ashley, 29, aka Kate Sharma of the Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’ didn’t shy away from defending her friend and co-star, Nicola Coughlan, 37, when trolls attacked her with body-shaming criticism.

Coughlan, who essayed the main character of Penelope Featherington in the recently released season 3 of the series, was targeted by keyboard warriors earlier this month, who claimed that her waist was ‘photoshopped’ to look narrow in the Regency-era series.

Speaking about the same, the ‘Derry Girls’ actor earlier said, “I saw some trolls. They were like, ‘They photoshopped your waist,’ and I was like, ‘No, they did not’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

She explained, “I think if you wear corsetry for long enough, your body really molds to it. Sometimes they come in for a fitting for a fashion designer and they put a corset on me and I’m like, ‘Oh, you can go tight,’ and they go, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘My body now will go, ‘Whew’.”

Now, her co-star Ashley has addressed the matter and said during the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, “The haters are going to hate, and I think we can all relate to that, but I really don’t think that she’s allowing that to bother her.”

“She has a strong and fruitful career and entire life ahead of her. And I really believe in her, as the world does as well,” she further said of Coughlan. “I think Nicola is just absolutely flying. She is a gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman, seeing her do this press tour and spread so much joy and inspiration to everyone — especially women — all over the world.”

Both parts of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 are now streaming on Netflix.

‘Bridgerton’ showrunner teases ‘juicy’ season 4