‘Bridgerton’ star Regé-Jean Page talks about his return in season 3

Over a year after announcing his departure from American TV series ‘Bridgerton’ as Simon Basset – Duke of Hastings – actor Rege-Jean Page has detailed his return plans for the upcoming season 3.

British actor Rege-Jean Page who is currently receiving acclaim for his role in Russo Brothers’ action-thriller ‘The Gray Man’ sat for a candid conversation at a chat show recently when he touched upon his return to Netflix’s historical drama.

While Page’s character, Duke of Hastings, developed completely in the launching season, and he officially announced his departure from the series last year, the British actor told the show host he has still been receiving requests to return to the show, however, cleared that there is no point of him doing so when the storyline of the character has ended.

“I mean, I’ll take the compliment that’s built in there,” he told the show host. “I’m so glad that they had a good time and they want more.”

About the beloved characters of Duke and Duchess of Hastings, Page explained that Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton lived ‘happily ever after’, adding that they’re ‘not gonna touch that’.

“Shondaland (American Production company) and I are still super proud of how we stuck that landing,” Page added.

Furthermore, about the character of the Duke, the actor mentioned, “Much like we were talking about playing villains, Simon started from a very dark place. He was emotionally broken, and the fact that we had this beautiful redemption arc is what feels so good about him.”

“He is now married, he has kids, he’s emotionally available, he’s communicating,” he concluded.

On the film front, Page was last seen in ‘The Gray Man’ alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The movie also features Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Indian actor Dhanush in pivotal roles.

