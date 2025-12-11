‘Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh receives special accolade from Prince William at Windsor Castle

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh has been honored with a special accolade by none other than Prince William.

On Wednesday, December 10, the 62-year-old actress, writer and director received an MBE by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Adjoa Andoh – known for her spectacular performance as the formidable Lady Danbury in Netflix’s hugely successful period drama Bridgerton – granted the honor in recognition of her services to drama across a career spanning four decades.

For the ceremony, the actress wore a white dress which she paired with black heels as she received her honour from the heir to the throne.

The special accolade comes after Ms Andoh’s previous controversial remarks about the Royal Family.

In May 2023, the actress sparked controversy when she provided live commentary for ITV during King Charles III’s Coronation alongside Myleene Klass, Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham.

“We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony. I am very struck by that,” she said while observing the Royal Family’s appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The comments prompted considerable online backlash.

Adjoa Andoh later clarified her remarks on BBC Radio 4, emphasizing that she meant no offence and describing the Coronation as “marvellous.”