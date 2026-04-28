Brighton unveil plan for separate women's football stadium

Brighton unveiled their proposals on Tuesday for what they say will be Europe’s first purpose-built women’s football stadium.

The south coast club, whose men’s team compete in England’s elite Premier League, believe the new ground will “provide a permanent home and identity for the women’s team”.

The stadium is set to be located at Bennett’s Field, a site adjacent to the Amex Stadium — the home of Brighton’s men’s team.

It will have a minimum capacity of 10,000 and be connected to the Amex via a bridge walkway.

Subject to planning approval, Brighton, currently sixth in England’s top-flight 12-team Women’s Super League, hope to open the stadium for the start of the 2030/31 season.

“The prospect of a bespoke stadium, built exclusively for women’s players, staff and supporters, is incredibly exciting,” said Zoe Johnson, the club’s managing director of women’s and girls’ football.

“It is a project that is the first of its kind in the UK and Europe, and one of only three in the world, and will capture the imagination of stakeholders across the women’s game, not just here, but globally.”

Brighton say changing rooms, pitch standards and recovery spaces will “support elite female players”, while the matchday experience will be “designed to be especially welcoming for families and first-time attendees”.

There will also be breastfeeding rooms, baby changing areas and ‘buggy parks’ for prams.

Johnson added the stadium will help Brighton “push forward our ambitions to compete consistently both domestically in the Women’s Super League (WSL), and also in European club competition” while building a “passionate fanbase”.

Brighton have occasionally played WSL matches at the Amex but the majority of their home fixtures take place at Crawley Town’s Broadfield Stadium, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) away.