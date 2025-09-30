Brisbane Heat announce ‘Shaheen’s Fan Bay’

Big Bash franchise Brisbane Heat to make Shaheen Shah Afridi’s maiden stint in the league memorable, announced a special “Shaheen’s Fan Bay” at the Gabba.

The franchise is offering Pakistani supporters a dedicated space to celebrate his maiden stint for the franchise.

Shaheen was the first pick in the BBL draft this year.

Active during five of Heat’s home fixtures, the Fan Bay promises a festival atmosphere, complete with Shaheen-themed gear, cultural music, and plenty of noise.

Fans will also enjoy the bonus of free public transport (Translink buses and trains) to the ground on matchdays.

Seats are limited, but the message is clear: whether you’re Pakistani, a cricket lover, or just want to experience something unforgettable, Shaheen’s Fan Bay is where the party’s at.



According to Brisbane Heat, “Shaheen’s Fan Bay” isn’t just about the chants and colours; it’s also the best spot to witness blockbuster clashes featuring Pakistan’s biggest stars facing off against each other in the BBL 15.

Earlier, Melbourne Stars announced “House of Rauf”, a stand dedicated for Pakistani cricket fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season.

The stand aims to engage South Asian fans, particularly Pakistanis, during home matches.

Moreover, their teammates, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Hasan Ali are all set for their maiden BBL stint as well.