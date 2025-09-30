PCB bars top players from T20 leagues, report

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly barred players from participating in foreign T20 leagues following the Asia Cup debacle.

The surprising move came from Chief Operating Officer Syed Sameer Ahmed, who has canceled all the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for its players and directed them to prioritise domestic cricket instead.

The move directly affects Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Faheem Ashraf, who were granted NOCs for Australia’s Big Bash League.

The decision follows Pakistan’s disappointing defeat against India in the Asia Cup final in Dubai.

Members of the national squad, including captain Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, and Hassan Ali, returned to Lahore on Monday.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan stars Shaheen, Rizwan and Haris were the most popular selections at the BBL overseas drafts

Shaheen was picked by Brisbane Heat, while Babar and Rizwan were drafted by Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades, respectively.

Shadab Khan was taken by Thunder, while pacer Hasan Ali was selected by Adelade Strikers.

Moreover, Melbourne Stars once again secured services of Haris Rauf for the season.