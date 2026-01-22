BRIT Award 2026 releases it nomination list
Jan 22, 2026
The United Kingdom’s annual music awards BRIT Awards, celebrate achievements in both British and international music.
The ceremony, British Phonographic Industry (BPI), recognises top artists, albums, and songs, serving as the industry’s major showcase for both established stars and emerging talent. The highly anticipated BRIT Awards 2026 will take place on February 28 in Manchester.
With Olivia Dean and Lola Young emerging as the front-runners, here is the complete list of nominations across all 16 categories.
Artist of the year
- Dave
- Fred again..
- Lily Allen
- Little Simz
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Sam Fender
- Self-Esteem
Group of the year
- The Last Dinner Party
- Pulp
- Sleep Token
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
Album of the year
- Dave – The Boy Who Played The Harp
- Lily Allen – West End Girl
- Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
- Sam Fender – People Watching
- Wolf Alice –The Clearing
Song of the year
- Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas – Blessings
- Chrystal & Notion – The Days (Notion Remix)
- Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) –Defying Gravity
- Ed Sheeran – Azizam
- Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
- Lewis Capaldi – Survive
- Lola Young – Messy
- Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You
- Olivia Dean – Man I Need
- Raye – Where Is My Husband!
- Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) – Rein Me In
- Skye Newman – Family Matters
International artist of the year
- Bad Bunny
- Chappell Roan
- CMAT
- Doechii
- Lady Gaga
- Rosalía
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Sombr
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
International group of the year
- Geese
- Haim
- Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami
- Tame Impala
- Turnstile
International song of the year
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Chappell Roan –Pink Pony Club
- Disco Lines & Tinashe – No Broke Boys
- Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- Gracie Abrams –That’s So True
- Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami – Golden
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
- Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not
- Rosé & Bruno Mars –
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Sombr – Undressed
- Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Breakthrough artist
- Barry Can’t Swim
- EsDeeKid
- Jim Legxacy
- Lola Young
- Skye Newman
Critics’ Choice
- Jacob Alon (winner)
- Rose Grey
- Sienna Spiro
Best alternative/rock act
- Blood Orange
- Lola Young
- Sam Fender
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
Best pop act
- Jade
- Lily Allen
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Best hip-hop/rap / grime act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Jim Legxacy
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
Best R&B act
- Jim Legxacy
- Kwn
- Mabel
- Sasha Keable
- Sault
Best dance act
- Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
- FKA twigs
- Fred again..Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax
- PinkPantheress
- Sammy Virji