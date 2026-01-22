BRIT Award 2026 releases it nomination list

The United Kingdom’s annual music awards BRIT Awards, celebrate achievements in both British and international music.

The ceremony, British Phonographic Industry (BPI), recognises top artists, albums, and songs, serving as the industry’s major showcase for both established stars and emerging talent. The highly anticipated BRIT Awards 2026 will take place on February 28 in Manchester.

With Olivia Dean and Lola Young emerging as the front-runners, here is the complete list of nominations across all 16 categories.

Artist of the year

Dave Fred again.. Lily Allen Little Simz Lola Young Olivia Dean PinkPantheress Sam Fender Self-Esteem

Group of the year

The Last Dinner Party Pulp Sleep Token Wet Leg Wolf Alice

Album of the year

Dave – The Boy Who Played The Harp Lily Allen – West End Girl Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving Sam Fender – People Watching Wolf Alice –The Clearing

Song of the year

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas – Blessings Chrystal & Notion – The Days (Notion Remix) Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) –Defying Gravity Ed Sheeran – Azizam Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap Lewis Capaldi – Survive Lola Young – Messy Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You Olivia Dean – Man I Need Raye – Where Is My Husband! Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) – Rein Me In Skye Newman – Family Matters

International artist of the year

Bad Bunny Chappell Roan CMAT Doechii Lady Gaga Rosalía Sabrina Carpenter Sombr Taylor Swift Tyler, The Creator

International group of the year

Geese Haim Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami Tame Impala Turnstile

International song of the year

Alex Warren – Ordinary Chappell Roan –Pink Pony Club Disco Lines & Tinashe – No Broke Boys Gigi Perez – Sailor Song Gracie Abrams –That’s So True Huntr/x, Ejae / Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami – Golden Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not Rosé & Bruno Mars – Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild Sombr – Undressed Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Breakthrough artist

Barry Can’t Swim EsDeeKid Jim Legxacy Lola Young Skye Newman

Critics’ Choice

Jacob Alon (winner) Rose Grey Sienna Spiro

Best alternative/rock act

Blood Orange Lola Young Sam Fender Wet Leg Wolf Alice

Best pop act

Jade Lily Allen Lola Young Olivia Dean Raye

Best hip-hop/rap / grime act

Central Cee Dave Jim Legxacy Little Simz Loyle Carner

Best R&B act

Jim Legxacy Kwn Mabel Sasha Keable Sault

Best dance act