BRIT Awards 2026 Recap: Top moments and winners

Olivia Dean was the undisputed queen of the night at the 2026 BRIT Awards, walking away with four major trophies. For the first time in history, the ceremony was hosted in Manchester on February 28, marking a significant shift for the British Record Industry Trusts Show.

The 26-year-old star’s evening began as the first recipient of Song of the Year for “Rein Me In,” her hit duet with Sam Fender. Her momentum continued as her project, The Art of Loving, secured British Album of the Year, British Artist of the Year, and Best Pop Act.

While accepting the award for Best Album, Dean reflected on the impact of her work.

“Making this album has changed my life,” she noted. “This album is about love and loving each other in a world that feels loveless right now.”

Sam Fender also enjoyed a standout night, sharing the Song of the Year honors with Dean and taking home the trophy for Best Alternative/Rock Act.

History was made elsewhere as Spanish vocalist Rosalía became the first BRIT winner recognized for singing in a foreign language. Similarly, Rosé of BLACKPINK made K-pop history, winning Best International Song for her collaboration with Bruno Mars, “APT.”

The program reached an emotional conclusion with the late Ozzy Osbourne being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. His family accepted the award on his behalf and offered a moving tribute before a special performance of “No More Tears” closed the show.