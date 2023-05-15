Brit star is ‘tipped’ to replace Daniel Craig as next James Bond

With Daniel Craig’s exit and Hollywood anxiously awaiting the announcement for the next ‘James Bond’ movie, a Brit star has taken over many A-listers in the race to take up the 007 agent.

As per the reports, many are putting their money on the MCU actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, to step into the shoes of Daniel Craig as the British agent in a tuxedo. The odds of him being the next James Bond have reached 2-1.

Reportedly, ‘Kraven the Hunter’ star has also impressed the Bond boss Barbara Broccoli with his screen test at the Pinewood Studios and is currently a frontrunner for the iconic role. “Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September and producers and Barbara loved him,” an insider confirmed to a foreign-based tabloid.

The secret audition of Johnson as a secret agent continued to filming one of the franchise’s favourite sequences, the ‘gun barrel teaser’ scene and the makers are said to be more than impressed.

“Aaron has impressed bosses so much that he has filmed one of the franchise’s famous gun barrel teaser scenes, something all the actors do. That move takes him a step closer to signing a deal,” the insider hinted.

“Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalogue of action films,” the person concluded, maintaining that nothing is official as yet.

Following Johnson, 32 in the race, are previous favourites James Norton at 5-2, Henry Cavill at 3-1 and Tom Hardy and Richard Madden, both at 7-1.

