Britain’s Got Talent alum dies following police questioning

Kerri‑Anne Donaldson, a 2014 semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, died by hanging on June 7, 2023, just three days after being arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence.

An inquest in Winchester heard that she had taken an overdose, left a note, and that the post-mortem confirmed hanging as the cause of death.

The 38-year-old, who appeared on the ITV talent show as part of the dance troupe Kings and Queens, was found dead at her home in Farnborough, Hampshire. She had been detained on June 4 and interviewed by police over a sexual allegation, which she denied.

After her release, she did not return home, prompting her family to report her missing. Kerri‑Anne Donaldson was later found at a Travelodge hotel in Woking, Surrey, having taken an overdose.

Kerri‑Anne Donaldson’s sister, Cara, told the hearing that her sister confided in emergency staff at St Peter’s Hospital that she had wanted to take her own life.

Cara said she spent the evening with her sister at home on June 6 and that Kerri‑Anne had revealed she had decided to end her life after leaving the police station.

No formal care plan or guidance had been provided to the family during her hospital stay.

The next morning, when Kerri‑Anne did not answer calls, Cara went to her home and found a note instructing not to enter and asking for emergency services to be called.

The inquest heard that Kerri‑Anne Donaldson had reassured her sister about her innocence regarding the allegations and that she had been devastated by the situation.

Cara described Kerri‑Anne as a vibrant, career-driven dancer, beloved by family, friends, and students, and recalled her deep passion for choreography. She had appeared on television multiple times, most notably on Britain’s Got Talent.

The post-mortem revealed hanging as the cause of death, with traces of non-lethal medication consistent with an overdose. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Kerri‑Anne Donaldson’s passing has been widely mourned by those who knew her from dance and television.