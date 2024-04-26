Britain institute provides training to Pakistan’s airport staff

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has reached a milestone with crucial assistance from the British Transport Department, ARY News reported on Friday.

The British Department of Transport conducted specialized training sessions for airport staff, focusing on X-ray screening certification.

Trained personnel have been designated as auditors for X-ray screening certification at airports. This training initiative extended to staff from various departments, including CAA, Customs, ASF, and PIA.

A ceremony was held to certify participants in Image Recognition Computer-Based Training, marking their successful completion of the program.

The Chief of Security and Justice of the British High Commission Dr. Jovital, graced the event as the chief guest.

In addition to training, the British institute generously provided state-of-the-art hardware and software support to enhance airport security measures.

Expressing gratitude, Shahid Qadir, Director of Security at CAA, appreciated the British institute for their invaluable contribution in providing both training and equipment.