Britain sends destroyer and helicopters with counter-drone tech to Cyprus

Britain ​is deploying HMS Dragon, an air defence ‌destroyer, to Cyprus after the runway of its Akrotiri base there was hit by an Iranian-made drone.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer ​said on Tuesday he was sending the naval ​vessel along with helicopters with counter-drone capabilities to ⁠the region, as the conflict in the Middle East ​intensifies.

France and Greece said they would also send ​anti-missile and anti-drone systems after the British base on the island was hit on Monday.

“The UK is fully committed to the ​security of Cyprus and British military personnel based ​there,” Starmer said in a post on X, adding that ‌he ⁠had spoken with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides about the move.

“We’re continuing our defensive operations and I’ve just spoken with the President of Cyprus to let him ​know that we ​are sending ⁠helicopters with counter drone capabilities and HMS Dragon is to be deployed to ​the region,” the British prime minister ​said.

HMS Dragon ⁠is a Type 45 air-defence destroyer equipped with the Sea Viper missile system and advanced radar designed ⁠to ​track and neutralise airborne threats, according ​to the Royal Navy’s website.