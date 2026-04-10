British Airways cuts Middle East flights, shifts capacity to Asia and Africa

British Airways said on Thursday it will cut ​flights to the Middle East when services ‌resume, permanently drop Jeddah as a destination, while adding capacity to India and Africa, as heightened regional tensions disrupt schedules ​and weigh on demand.

The changes follow prolonged ​disruption after the escalation of the U.S.-Israeli war ⁠against Iran forced the cancellation of more than ​21,000 flights, narrowed an already slim flight corridor for ​long-haul flights between Europe and Asia and complicated operations for global air carriers.

The IAG‑owned airline, which suspended some flights when ​the conflict erupted in late February, plans to ​reduce services to Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv to one ‌daily ⁠flight from July 1, and to cut Riyadh services from two daily flights to one from mid‑May.

British Airways is also redeploying freed-up aircraft to add daily ​flights to Bengaluru ​and Nairobi, ⁠and increase capacity on its Delhi and Hyderabad routes.

“We’re keeping the situation ​under constant review and are directly in ​touch ⁠with affected customers to offer them a range of options,” the airline said.

The schedule changes will ⁠apply through ​the summer season ending October ​24, with one Dubai service restarting on October 16.