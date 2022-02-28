British Airways halts Lahore-London operations

British Airways has suspended operating direct flights between Lahore and London Heathrow on completion of the duration of the agreement, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, British Airways has suspended Lahore-London flights due to some operational reasons.

The airline will continue to operate flights between Islamabad and London, he added.

The last flight BA-258 left for Heathrow Airport from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Monday at 10:09 am.

It may be noted that British Airways had started direct flights to Lahore on October 14, 2020. The airline currently operates direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow four days a week.

The airline already flies every single day from Islamabad, connecting friends and family as well as business contacts.

British Airways resumed flight operations to Pakistan in June 2019. Flight operations that were suspended again due to the coronavirus pandemic resumed in August.

