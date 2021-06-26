British author accuses Meghan Markle of ‘buying her own book’ in thousands

Meghan Markle’s debut children’s book has come under scrutiny once again, this time by British author Lady Colin Campbell, who has alleged that Markle bought thousands of copies of her own book to boost sales, reported Express UK.

Lady C is the latest among thousands of online naysayers to slam the Duchess of Sussex’s first children’s book The Bench – it was earlier accused of being plagiarised – a claim dismissed by the author whose book it was compared to.

The 71-year-old aristocrat made the claim on her YouTube channel while answer fan questions. One fan pointed out how Meghan Markle “thanked her readers” for making The Bench a New York Times Bestseller.

To this, Lady C replied, “Did she thank her readers for making it a New York Times Bestseller? I thought she had made it a New York Times Bestseller by buying several thousand copies of the book and distributing them to libraries.”

“That’s the oldest trick in the book,” she added.

Campbell went on to explain how many others have done the same, including former US President, John F Kennedy, saying that it is a “well-known secret in the publishing trade. One person who did it very well was JKF.”

She also claimed that the practice is in place since the 1940s!

Do you think Meghan Markle might’ve bought copies of her own book? We’re still sceptical!