British Chef Gordon Ramsay's daughter ties the knot in England

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter and model Anna Ramsay tied the knot with Adam Peaty.

On December 27, the couple held their wedding in Bath Abbey in England.

The “Hell’s Kitchen” star was seen walking down the aisle with his daughter, who donned an elegant white gown and white veil, with security around them. Earlier in the day, he shared a celebratory post congratulating the couple.

In another Instagram post, Gordon posted a carousel of two images featuring a candid moment between father and daughter. In the caption, he wrote, “I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son-in-law @adam_peaty ! I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad”.

Earlier, the chef celebrated his 29th wedding anniversary with his wife, Tana Ramsay. On Sunday, December 21, he posted on Instagram. The post featured a carousel of heart-warming images spanning their three decades of marriage.

British journalist Dan Walker shares the image of an invitation card from the couple’s wedding. He competed on Strictly with Adam in 2021. He also shared the photo of the couple’s order of service and gushed over the ‘wonderful’ day.