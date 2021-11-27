British DfT delegation to visit Pakistan, review flights’ security system

KARACHI: A delegation of the British Department for Transport (DfT) will arrive in Lahore on Sunday (tomorrow) to review the security system of Pakistan-UK direct flights, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A four-member delegation of the British Department for Transport (DfT) will arrive in Lahore tomorrow. The delegation members will pay a visit to Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Monday to scrutinise the security arrangements.

The British Dft delegation will be given a briefing by the manager of the Lahore airport. The DFT visit aims to scrutinise the security arrangements for the flights from Lahore to different destinations in the United Kingdom (UK).

During their visit to Pakistan, the DfT delegation will also visit Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and Islamabad International Airport.

The DfT team will also inspect the joint search baggage counters at the airports by the officials of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). The visiting team will also monitor the scrutiny process of passengers’ baggage, screening and other security equipment at the airports, said sources.

In February last year, the British Department for Transport (DfT) and the administration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had agreed to generate a new security system at the country’s airports.

The decision had been taken in the meeting between the three-member delegation of the British transport department and representatives of PIA, Airports Security Force (ASF) and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

During the visit, the DfT delegation had also inspected flight security arrangements of the national flag carrier and expressed satisfaction over the security measures. Moreover, the department had also extended the security certification to PIA from two-year to three years.

