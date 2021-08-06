British DJ’s name triggers viral memes on Twitter

When it comes to memes, anything and everything is acceptable. All it has to do is be relatable and extremely funny.

It does not matter what it is. It can be a picture, a still from a movie, or even an individual’s name that can trigger jokes online. This time, a British DJ became the latest one. His real name is Robert John Gorham but it was his stage name that took the cake. It is ‘Rob Da Bank.’

As he spoke to BBC about the ongoing festival at Lulworth Estate, more than anything else, it was his name that caught the attention of a Twitter user. Sharing a screenshot of a snippet from the interview, which showed his unique name, the user tried a witty wordplay suggesting how the conversation would proceed if he wanted to open a bank account.

The DJ’s popularity increased not just because of his music, but now his name as well. Netizens were amused by the tweet and could not stop replaying the name in their minds.

A user shared the picture of a British cop named ‘Rob Banks’ joking about them being related.

Yes, I'd like to open a bank account. Oh my name? Uhhh…

As the tweet went viral, leaving many in splits, it also reached the musician and festival organiser himself. Delighted by the outcome, Gorham shared a screenshot of the post and wrote: “Finally I became a meme”.

Finally I became a meme

The original post got a wider attention after the DJ himself shared it, with many commenting on the post wondering how his name has not triggered a meme fest yet.

I can't stop giggling.