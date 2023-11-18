26.9 C
British envoy meets Asif Zardari in Karachi

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday insisted Britain should play a flexible role in ending the Israeli aggression in Gaza, ARY News reported.

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott in Karachi, which was also attended by Saleem Mandviwalla and Dr. Asim.

Amidst the diplomatic discussions, Asif Zardari expressed his warm wishes to David Cameron on his recent appointment as the Foreign Minister and extended birthday wishes to King Charles.

Zardari emphasized that Britain should play a flexible role in ending the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The meeting was centered on promoting and strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

