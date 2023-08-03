British HC Jane Marriott calls on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

The finance minister extended a warm welcome to the newly appointed High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said a press release.

Dar underscored the significance of long historic ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and discussed the avenues available for both countries to expand these relations further for mutual gains of the two sides.

The finance minister also apprised her of the overall economic outlook of the country and the challenges faced by the outgoing government during its tenure.

READ: UK appoints first female British High Commissioner to Pakistan

He also shared the measures and policy decisions taken by the government to overcome those challenges that resulted in putting the economy of the country on stability leading to a positive trajectory.

The two sides further discussed the current macroeconomic situation of the world as well as Pakistan.

The British High Commissioner reciprocated the sentiments about long-standing relations between the two countries and expressed the desire of the British authorities to further foster the bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar extended his support and cooperation to the British High Commissioner.