British High Commissioner Jane Marriott meets Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: British High Commissioner in Pakistan Jane Marriott here on Monday met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) head and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest came under discussion. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Party’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz were also present.

On this occasion Nawaz Sharif said that strong relations between Britain and Pakistan were in interest of both countries.

He said that Pakistanis living in Britain were playing great role in developing good ties between both the countries.

He further said that it was need of the hour to promote ties between both countries in different sectors including trade and investment.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said that holding of general elections on February 8 were very important for future of Pakistan. She also congratulated PML-N supremo for securing acquittal in different cases.

