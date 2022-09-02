British MP demands immediate cancellation of Pakistan’s int’l debt

LONDON: British MP Claudia Webbe has demanded of the international community immediately cancel Pakistan’s debt as Islamabad is facing hazards of climate change due to wrongs done by rich countries.

In her tweet, Claudia Webbe said inflation in Pakistan has reached an all-time high at 27%.

“Pakistan’s international debt should be immediately canceled – they should instead be given reparations for the climate crisis caused,” the British MP said in her tweet.

Claudia Webbe further said a tragedy is unfolding. It’s completely wrong that it has to bear the brunt of climate change.

On the other hand, the UK government announced providing urgent life-saving support of £15 million to Pakistan following devastating floods that have left a third of the country underwater.

The flooding in Pakistan has affected more than 33 million people, with 1,100 lives lost. The latest funding announced by the Foreign Secretary comes after the UK provided £1.5 million to the disaster last weekend.

