British school bans K-pop bops after 'demon' lyrics spark heavenly drama

A UK based school has banned its students from singing songs from the very popular hit Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters.

According to the BBC , In a news, the Lilliput Church of England Infant School in Poole, Dorset, sent a message to parents on November 14, Friday saying that some members of their community were “deeply uncomfortable” with the movie’s references to demons.

The school also said that people were concerned since demons are associated with “spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness.”

The BBC reported that acting head teacher Lloyd Allington gave an update on November 17, Monday, saying he’d received feedback from parents that highlighted positive themes in the songs but reiterated that the school was trying to support those who found the themes to be “challenging.”

An initial message sent to parents said the school was asking kids “not to sing these songs at school out of respect for those who find the themes at odds with their faith.”

However, one parent told the BBC that they found the reasoning to be “ridiculous.” They said their daughter was “very into K-Pop” and that all their friends love it.

Other parents told the school that other songs from the movie, such as the song “Golden,” promoted positive effects on their kids and taught them to build teamwork.

“While we fully respect your right to make choices about the content your child engages with at home, we also want to be mindful of the diversity of beliefs within our school community,” said Allington. “For some Christians, references to demons can feel deeply uncomfortable because they associate them with spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness.”

Allington continued, “We are not asking parents to tell their children that there is anything wrong with enjoying the film or its songs if it aligns with your own views and beliefs. Our role will simply to be help children understand that some of their peers may hold different views and to explore how we can respect and support those peers in upholding their faith.”

Also, KPop Demon Hunters is one of Netflix’s most successful movies. It follows the adventures of a fictional K-Pop girl band named Huntr/x as its three members protect humans from demons using their fighting skills and the power of music.