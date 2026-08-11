British sprinter Hunt chasing three more golds after winning 100m

Home favourite Amy Hunt took a succesful first step in the women’s 100m to her lofty ambition of leaving the European championships with four golds.

Hunt, who draws inspiration from the song ‘I Want It All’ by Sharpay Evans from the highly-popular movie ‘High School Musical 3’, held off Poland’s Ewa Swoboda to win the blue riband event in 11.00 seconds on Monday.

The 24-year-old will now turn her attention to the 200m, heats and semi-finals of which are on Wednesday, with the final a day later.

Then comes the 4x100m relay on Saturday and the mixed sprint relay on Sunday.

“I really want to win it all and I’m so happy now I’ve got one out of four done,” said Hunt.

The mixed relay, she said, “gives us another opportunity and that should be really exciting to bring together some of the biggest names and British sprinting onto one team together will be really iconic”.

Still the world record holder for the women’s under-18 200m, 22.42sec set in June 2019, Hunt is an English graduate from Cambridge University and only started training full time after graduating in 2023.

She was part of the British team that won European 4x100m relay gold in Rome in 2024, going on to claim Olympic silver in the relay in Paris later that year and then winning silver in the 200m at the Tokyo world championships a year later — her first senior individual global medal.

Coming of age

Hunt, currently based in Padua north of Venice with Italian coach Marco Airale, backed that up with Commonwealth 100m silver two weeks ago in Glasgow.

“I have had such a string of silvers and I was starting to get a bit fed up with it, so I thought it was time for gold,” said Hunt.

The Briton sported some gold earrings, a gift from her parents, as they wanted her “to finally level up, because I wear all-silver jewellery”.

“They said it was time for gold — they left me that note two nights ago — so it made me quite emotional.

“It was definitely time for me to come of age here.”

Hunt was hopeful she could take the “momentum and the good vibes” from the 100m victory into the rest of the week.

“I’m so excited to see what it brings me. I felt so euphoric crossing the line as the first half of the race was a little bit messy,” she said.

“I think me and the 200m might have a lovely little reunion and make up these champs.

“We did a lot of testing in the last couple of weeks and some time trials we always do in the lead up to a major champs and it’s looking really good.

“I’m ahead of where I was before Tokyo so hopefully I can look forward to a happy renewal of our vows!”