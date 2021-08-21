Britney Spears accused of hitting employee, says claim is fabricated

Britney Spears is now under investigation after a housekeeper accused the singer of hitting her at her house on Monday, US authorities have said.

Police were called to Spears’s southern California home after an employee filed a complaint with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office about alleged battery, said Variety. No one was reportedly hurt in the altercation that apparently started over a cell phone.

Responding to the claims in an email, Spear’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart called the investigation an “overblown sensational tabloid fodder” and “nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”

“Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately,” added Rosengart, claiming that the Sheriff’s office also said the incident was a very minor misdemeanour. “If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all,” he said.

Rosengart is relatively newly appointed by Spears and in July, as the performer’s personal legal representative, requested in legal filings that the court replace her father Jamie Spears with certified public accountant Jason Rubin as the overseer of the singer’s finances.

The “Stronger” singer recently told the court she wanted her father immediately removed and charged with conservatorship abuse.

In new court filings, Rosengart called the conservatorship a “Kafkaesque nightmare” that had grown “increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable.”