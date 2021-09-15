Britney Spears’ announces break from social media following engagement

Popstar Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram page in an effort to ‘send a powerful message’ amid a long-drawn-out conservatorship battle, reported Page Six.

The singer’s Instagram account went dark on Tuesday leaving fans distressed about her whereabouts and safety. However, a source close to Britney Spears confirmed to Page Six that deleting her social media was her own decision.

“She’s happy and in a great place and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message,” the source was quoted.

The insider also revealed that the decision comes in light of recent positives in Britney Spears’ life, including her engagement to longtime beau Sam Asghari and news of her father Jamie Spears moving to end the conservatorship that she’s been under for 13 years.

Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart also confirmed that it was the 39-year-old Toxic singer’s own choice to step away from social media.

Britney has since taken to Twitter herself to address her disappearance from Instagram, saying, “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I’ll be back soon.”

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

In her last Instagram post, Britney talked about “growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else” and said that she has “waited 13 years and counting for my freedom.”

Spears on Sunday, Sept. 12, announced that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The Stronger singer posted a video of herself standing next to Asghari and showing off a shiny ring on her hand. “I can’t f***ing believe it,” she said in the caption, next to ring emojis.