Britney Spears apologises to fans for ‘pretending to be OK’

Britney Spears has apologised to her fans for ‘pretending like I’ve been ok’, days after she slammed her 13-year conservatorship in front of the LA court.

The 39-year-old former teen phenom took to Instagram on Friday to pen a lengthy note after she came clean about her ‘abusive’ conservatorship, saying that she wants to bring it to people’s attention that her life is not perfect.

“If you have read anything about me in the news this week… you obviously really know now it’s not (perfect),” she wrote.

The Toxic hitmaker further said, “I apologise for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years… I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me…”

Britney added that pretending that everything was fine actually helped her to some extent and that Instagram has been a ‘cool outlet’ to “share my presence… existence… and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through.”

In emotional and angry remarks to the judge overseeing her case, Spears on Wednesday described the conservatorship as abusive, stupid, embarrassing and demoralizing, reported Reuters. read more

The Piece of Me singer begged for the arrangement to be ended without having to undergo more psychological testing.

“I don’t want to be evaluated, to be sat in a room with people four hours a day as they did to me before,” she said. “If I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people – it makes no sense.”