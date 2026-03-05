Britney Spears arrested and released — What really happened?

Jail records obtained by THR show Britney Spears was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol at 9:28 p.m. local time and formally booked into a local jail just after 3 a.m. the following morning. The official inmate record does not list the specific reason for her arrest, though reports from TMZ indicate it involved a DUI charge.

Britney Spears is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4. Her representatives described the incident as unfortunate and emphasized that she intends to comply with the law while receiving support from her loved ones. They highlighted that her children will spend time with her and that a plan is being put in place to help her well-being moving forward.

Britney Spears, 44, rose to fame in the late 1990s with her debut single “…Baby One More Time” and has remained one of pop music’s most recognizable figures. Her early career included a stint on Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club, alongside stars such as Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling.

Her personal life has been highly publicized. Spears was freed from a court-directed conservatorship in 2021, which had been in place since 2008 under her father Jamie Spears, following a period of psychiatric evaluation and legal oversight. The conservatorship and related controversies have often overshadowed her professional career in recent years.

In addition to her music career, Britney Spears recently sold some rights to her iconic catalog, including hits like “…Baby One More Time,” “Oops! … I Did It Again!,” “Stronger,” and “Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” to Primary Wave, a music company.

Authorities and her team continue to monitor the situation closely, while Britney Spears works toward complying with legal requirements and maintaining stability in her personal and professional life.