Britney Spears’ attack gave Sam Asghari a black eye?

After confirming the split with American popstar Britney Spears, her former husband Sam Asghari has reportedly accused the former of violent attacks, which once left him with a black eye.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

For the unversed, Iranian-born actor-model Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from Britney Spears, 41, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, 14 months after he married the pop superstar, at the end of her legal conservatorship.

In a statement on Instagram earlier today, Asghari confirmed he and Spears ‘have decided to end our journey together’. Now the latest reports from a foreign-based tabloid, citing a source close to the former couple, suggest that Asghari ‘frequently complained’ of the violent physical attacks from Spears during their marriage and oftentimes, the security had to intervene.

However, Asghari has reportedly alleged that in one such attack, which took place earlier this year and no security was involved, the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer ‘flew off the handle and began punching him’ when he was asleep. The insider told the outlet that it was around the time when he was spotted with a black eye and bite marks on his arm.

Reportedly, Asghari was more particularly ‘concerned’ because they had a fascination with knives and had them all around the house, including their bedroom. The insider divulged that Spears ‘was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection’.

Representatives for Spears are yet to comment on the divorce and these allegations.

Meanwhile, she is now preparing to publish her memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’, in October.

Sam Asghari seeks divorce from Britney Spears 14 months after wedding