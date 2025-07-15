Britney Spears has become mother to a third child?

Pop star Britney Spears, a mother of two sons, sparks confusion regarding her third child after revealing in an Instagram post that she has adopted a baby girl.

It all started with an Instagram post on Sunday, when Grammy winning singer Britney Spears made a surprising announcement to her followers, revealing that she has adopted a baby girl, and has named her Lennon London.

“I need coffee and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears,” penned the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker.

“Lennon today has on adorable dress !!! It says I’m NEW HERE,” she further divulged.

However, as confirmed by a foreign publication now, no, Spears has not become a mother of three, and the singer appeared to be only trolling her followers with the social media post.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that Spears is a mother of two sons, Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, who she shares with her second husband, dancer Kevin Federline, from their marriage of two years.

Notably, her first marriage was with childhood friend Jason Alexander, however, it was annulled shortly after.

She was married to Iranian-born actor-model Sam Asghari from June 2022, for 14 months, until they announced their separation in the following August.

