Britney Spears' biopic in trouble!
- Sep 15, 2025 -
Britney Spears’ biopic is heading towards being a disaster, and reportedly, the pop star herself is to be blamed.
As reported by foreign media, the hotly anticipated biopic of the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, which was first confirmed at Universal Pictures last August, to be produced by Marc Platt, with filmmaker Jon M. Chu at the helm, now seems to be in trouble, and insiders blame the singer’s inexperience with filmmaking for the disaster it could end up in.
According to industry sources, “Britney banked in a lot of control in her initial deal, but her inexperience with screenwriters, script development and filmmaking in general is an obstacle in the process.”
Notably, the big-screen feature is adapted from her autobiography ‘The Woman In Me’, which laid bare the troubled singer’s journey from child star to the global pop phenomenon, as well as her subsequent high-profile public breakdown and legal battles with her father.
Makers are yet to confirm the casting of an actor to portray the pop star in the biopic.
