Britney Spears' biopic in trouble!

Britney Spears’ biopic is heading towards being a disaster, and reportedly, the pop star herself is to be blamed.

As reported by foreign media, the hotly anticipated biopic of the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, which was first confirmed at Universal Pictures last August, to be produced by Marc Platt, with filmmaker Jon M. Chu at the helm, now seems to be in trouble, and insiders blame the singer’s inexperience with filmmaking for the disaster it could end up in.

According to industry sources, “Britney banked in a lot of control in her initial deal, but her inexperience with screenwriters, script development and filmmaking in general is an obstacle in the process.”

The insiders suggest that the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker cannot let that control slip off to others, while she herself is confused regarding how much of her life to share in the biopic. “Will her fans be open to a warts-and-all approach to her story? They’re trying to figure that out,” the tipster revealed.