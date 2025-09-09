Britney Spears' chaotic living conditions has friends, family worried

Pop star Britney Spears has her family and friends worried for her as the Grammy winner lives in a messy mansion, covered with dog poop.

While she continues to raise concerns among fans with her alarming social media posts, Britney Spears, 43, now has her inner circle seriously ‘terrified’ about her mental health with the disturbing living conditions at her luxury mansion, reported foreign media.

Per the insider, Spears is ‘having an episode right now, and we are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years’.

“Those close to her have seen this over and over again, and though it is monitored, they aren’t going to make any type of intervention,” the tipster added.

Meanwhile, another source close to the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker shared that friends and relatives are ‘terrified for her future’ as her ‘house is a mess’. “She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function,” the person explained.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Notably, the development comes weeks after the Princess of Pop shared a series of bizarre video posts on her Instagram handle, dancing in her cluttered Thousand Oaks estate, with what seemed like dog poop on the floor.