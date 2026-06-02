Britney Spears debuts striking new look amid difficult time

Britney Spears is showing off a fresh new hairstyle, thanks to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton! On Monday, June 1, Appleton shared a rare selfie with Spears on Instagram, revealing the singer’s newly styled look.

In the photo, Spears could be seen posing playfully behind the hairstylist while holding several curling tools and sticking out her tongue. Her signature blonde hair appeared sleek, straight, and parted down the middle.

Alongside the image, Appleton reflected on the special moment, describing it as a “full-circle” experience.

“As a kid growing up in England, Britney Spears was the soundtrack to so many moments. Never in a million years did I think I’d one day be standing behind the chair styling her hair,” he wrote in the caption.

Appleton, known for working with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, has previously expressed his desire to collaborate with the Grammy-winning singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1)

Britney Spears’ new look comes amid a difficult period for the singer. In March, she was arrested for DUI and later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. She received probation, a fine, and was ordered to complete mandatory DUI and mental health programs.

The singer made headlines again last month after reportedly causing a chaotic scene at a restaurant. According to TMZ, the pop star was having dinner at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks when she allegedly walked past another table of guests while holding a knife. The incident reportedly left some diners alarmed and drew significant attention on social media.